New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,585 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Cintas worth $50,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 7.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $435.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.69 and a 200-day moving average of $405.00. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.