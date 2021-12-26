NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 102.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,766 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.26% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $357,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $185,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

