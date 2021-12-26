NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lowered by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 166,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 72,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $165.67. 3,876,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

