Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 82,774 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,774 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.36% of Franklin Electric worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

