Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.55% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,010,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

