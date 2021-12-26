Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164,680 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.47% of Terex worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 28.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Terex by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

NYSE:TEX opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

