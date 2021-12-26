Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,649 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.56% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,538 shares of company stock worth $1,407,084. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.20. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

