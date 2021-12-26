Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 364,853 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.85% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $7,701,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,990,000 after acquiring an additional 147,812 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.