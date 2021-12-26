Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 266,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Huntsman worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.26. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

