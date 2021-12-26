Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $531,881.86 and approximately $1,384.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,236.65 or 1.00602998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00062997 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $631.66 or 0.01264951 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.