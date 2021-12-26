Nvwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,904.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,755.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

