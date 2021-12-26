Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,758,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 220,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,485,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,115,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITB opened at $80.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

