Nwam LLC Buys 400 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.62. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

