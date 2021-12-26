Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 3,715 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 143.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total value of $3,863,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,812,031 shares of company stock worth $413,262,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $148.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.18. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.77.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

