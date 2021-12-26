Nwam LLC Purchases 5,109 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 154.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 87,891 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,582,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,775,000 after purchasing an additional 621,118 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.769 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

