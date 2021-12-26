OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $31.05 or 0.00060783 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $457.28 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

