Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,863 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Olin worth $71,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 177.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

