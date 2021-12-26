Parity Group (LON:PTY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.15

Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.15 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.98 ($0.09). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 6.98 ($0.09), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96.

In other news, insider Mark Braund acquired 134,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £9,426.20 ($12,453.69).

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

