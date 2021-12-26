ParkinGo Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $502.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,165.77 or 1.00458380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00062182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00032258 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.31 or 0.01254206 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.