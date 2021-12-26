PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,818.58 or 0.03640482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $323.63 million and $4.00 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 177,956 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

