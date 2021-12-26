PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.3% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $216,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.01. 7,758,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,403,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.