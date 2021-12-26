Permission Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $187,845.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $24.43 million and $187,845.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00059897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.46 or 0.08043414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,085.73 or 1.00028394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00052669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,416,362,319 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

