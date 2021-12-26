PlutusDeFi Hits One Day Volume of $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00045245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

