Polychain Monsters Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $7.77 or 0.00015467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $26.50 million and $750,290.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

