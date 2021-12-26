Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement with Core Scientific. “

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ XPDI opened at $11.34 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (XPDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.