Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,565,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

