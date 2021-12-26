Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $22,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

