Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. 11,488,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

