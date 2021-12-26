Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.22. 7,404,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,253,631. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.22 and its 200 day moving average is $220.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

