Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.53.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,942 shares of company stock worth $13,203,829. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $121.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

