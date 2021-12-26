Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,847 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $46,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $645.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $644.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

