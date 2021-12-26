Raymond James & Associates Sells 213 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $49,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.20.

CHTR opened at $648.30 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $674.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $719.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.