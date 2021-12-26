Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,685 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $34,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 691,462 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 66,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

BOND opened at $109.75 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73.

