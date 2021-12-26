Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

