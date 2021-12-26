Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.41. 7,414,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,561,625. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

