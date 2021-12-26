Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,876 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 3.5% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF were worth $26,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter.

HEWJ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 146,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,376. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $41.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

