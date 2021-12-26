Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,932. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

