Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,498 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 172,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,979,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,029,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,888,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.78. 3,241,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,222. The company has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

