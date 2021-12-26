Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 28,945 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWV traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $144.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $112.58 and a 12-month high of $156.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

