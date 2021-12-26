Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,767.40 or 0.99642933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.99 or 0.01291459 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

