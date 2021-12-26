renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $847.23 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $847.23 million and $9.92 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $50,100.68 or 1.00628224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00044620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 16,911 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

