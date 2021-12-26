renBTC (RENBTC) Price Tops $50,769.73 on Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $863.20 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $50,769.73 or 0.99679535 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,002 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

