Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $34.96 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of AON worth $34,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $292.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

