Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $50.43 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 628.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,518 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hologic were worth $50,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $53,825,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $42,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.