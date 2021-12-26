Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,204 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 274.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $625.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

