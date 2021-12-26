Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,484 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after acquiring an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after acquiring an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,438,000 after acquiring an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $363.94 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

