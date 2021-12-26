Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,504 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $212.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average of $200.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

