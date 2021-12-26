Rise (RISE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1,243.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rise has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00049873 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001720 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001513 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 190,811,403 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

