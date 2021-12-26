Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Acquires 3,995 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,770,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,574. The firm has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

