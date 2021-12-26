Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 2,489,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,607. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 686.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 201,689 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

